The 2021 Oscar Nominations: Chadwick Boseman, Andra Day and Carey Mulligan Lead Nominees

The 2021 Oscars will air Sunday April 25 at 8 p.m. ET

The 2021 Academy Awards are finally almost here!

With just over a month from the April 25 ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its list of nominees. The nominations were announced Monday morning by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who previously teased their involvement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 93rd Oscars will air Sunday April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The upcoming Oscars will see Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award — the first time the Academy has awarded two recipients.

Read on for the nominations.

Best Picture

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Minari

Sound of Metal

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom | Credit: David Lee/Netflix

Actress in a Supporting Role

Olivia Colman, The Father

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Directing

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Raynie's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Music (Original Song)

"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Nomadland

The Father

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Image zoom Academy Awards | Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Minari

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

International Feature Film

Denmark, Another Round

Hong Kong, Better Days

Romania, Collective

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Image zoom Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in Tenet | Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros.

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Like every awards show that has occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will look very different from past editions. Traditionally hosted at a sole location, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, this year's event will instead take place over various locations.

In June, the Academy pushed back the date of the show by two months from its original air date of Feb. 28 to April 25 due to the pandemic.