Chadwick Boseman, Kelly Preston and Cicely Tyson Remembered in Oscars 2021 In Memoriam

The Academy honored talent including Chadwick Boseman, Kelly Preston and Cicely Tyson during the 93rd Oscars on Sunday

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences honored its own during its In Memoriam segment at the 93rd Oscars on Sunday.

The segment was introduced with a touching speech from Angela Bassett.

"To all of those who left our lives too soon, we cherish the moments that we had the honor of having with you," she said. "Let us as one community say: thank you, you will remain as we remember you in our hearts always."

Boseman died last August at age 43 after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer. The Black Panther star is nominated for his first Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Tyson became the first Black woman to receive an honorary Oscar in 2018. Two years later, she was selected for the Peabody Career Achievement Award for her work on the stage, in film and on television.

Preston, widow to John Travolta, and star of films like Jerry Maguire and Sky High, received a tribute as well.

Last July, her family revealed that Preston had died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the family's rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."