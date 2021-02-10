Oscars 2021 Ceremony to Take Place ‘Live from Multiple Locations,’ Academy Says

The 93rd Academy Awards are getting a virtual makeover.

Like every awards show that has occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming Oscars, airing Sunday, April 25 on ABC, will look very different from past editions. Traditionally hosted at a sole location, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, this year's event will instead take place over various locations.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," a spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon."

The upcoming Oscars will see Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award — the first time the Academy has awarded two recipients.

Perry has made headlines for years for his charitable work in his native Georgia, especially during the COVID-19 health crisis and throughout the movement for racial justice.

The MPTF is entering its 100th year as an organization providing financial and emotional relief to industry members and their families, including case management, financial assistance for basic living expenses, palliative care, and senior and childcare services.

The Oscars have traditionally taken place at the Dolby Theatre which has previously seated up to 3,400 people before the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, the Academy pushed back the date of the show by two months from its original air date of Feb. 28 to April 25 due to the pandemic.

The eligibility period for new films has also been moved back from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28.