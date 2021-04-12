Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford and Reese Witherspoon to Present at 2021 Oscars

Several A-listers are set to present at this year's socially-distanced Oscars ceremony

Hollywood's A-list will be out in force at the 2021 Oscars later this month.

Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford and Reese Witherspoon are just a few of the stars announced as presenters at the awards show, airing on Sunday, April 25, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday.

Pitt, last year's Best Supporting Actor winner, will also be joined by 2020 winners Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern.

Also announced in the presenter line-up so far are Angela Bassett, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno and Zendaya.

"In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we've assembled a truly stellar cast of stars," said show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh in a statement. "There's so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required."

More presenters will be announced before the Oscars.

This year's awards show will look markedly different from previous ceremonies with the producers planning on making the Oscars "look more like a movie, not a television show," they said in a press release last month.

In March, producers sent a letter to nominees outlining several requirements for the upcoming show. In the letter, the three revealed those nominated will not have the option to Zoom into the live show.

"For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about traveling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show," they said.

The letter continued, "We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts."

For those unable to attend, the Academy will accept the Oscar on behalf of the artist.

The show's theme was also revealed as "Stories Matter," with the producers asking talent to take part in interviews where they'll share their own personal stories. The idea is to connect each person's story at the award show.