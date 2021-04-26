Anthony Hopkins, 83, Becomes Oldest Star to Win Best Actor Award at 2021 Oscars
The Father star beat out Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Gary Oldman, and Steven Yeun to win the category at the 93rd Academy Awards
Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor honor at Sunday's Academy Awards for his starring role in The Father. The 83-year-old made history with his second Oscar victory, becoming the oldest star to win an Academy Award for Best Actor award — after becoming the oldest Best Actor nominee when the 2021 Oscar nominations were announced in March.
This is Hopkins' sixth Oscar nomination. He beat out fellow nominees Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Gary Oldman (Mank), and Steven Yeun (Minari).
Presenter Joaquin Phoneix, who won the category last year for his performance in Joker, accepted the award on an absent Hopkins' behalf.
The Welsh actor won his first at the 64th Academy Awards, earning the Best Actor award for his iconic performance as the expert psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the 1992 psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs opposite Oscar winner Jodie Foster.
In The Father, Hopkins plays Anthony, an 80-year-old man with dementia who defiantly rejects the carers that his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) introduces to him. As his grip on reality begins to loosen, Anthony's confusion surrounding his memories affects his identity and the relationships around him.
Hopkins told The New Yorker getting into the role of Anthony wasn't as difficult as it seemed.
"When you're younger, you want to become 'it…' As the years have gone by, I've incorporated into my skill set a fast means of doing it," Hopkins said. "That is, to keep it simple, keep it relaxed, and know the text. Once you learn the text, it's like getting into a car after years of experience. It's automatic."
The 93rd Academy Awards aired live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.