The Father star beat out Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Gary Oldman, and Steven Yeun to win the category at the 93rd Academy Awards

Anthony Hopkins, 83, Becomes Oldest Star to Win Best Actor Award at 2021 Oscars

Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor honor at Sunday's Academy Awards for his starring role in The Father. The 83-year-old made history with his second Oscar victory, becoming the oldest star to win an Academy Award for Best Actor award — after becoming the oldest Best Actor nominee when the 2021 Oscar nominations were announced in March.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Anthony Hopkins as Anthony in THE FATHER Credit: Sean Gleason/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Presenter Joaquin Phoneix, who won the category last year for his performance in Joker, accepted the award on an absent Hopkins' behalf.

Joaquin Phoenix Academy Awards Credit: ABC

The Welsh actor won his first at the 64th Academy Awards, earning the Best Actor award for his iconic performance as the expert psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the 1992 psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs opposite Oscar winner Jodie Foster.

In The Father, Hopkins plays Anthony, an 80-year-old man with dementia who defiantly rejects the carers that his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) introduces to him. As his grip on reality begins to loosen, Anthony's confusion surrounding his memories affects his identity and the relationships around him.

The Father Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

Hopkins told The New Yorker getting into the role of Anthony wasn't as difficult as it seemed.

"When you're younger, you want to become 'it…' As the years have gone by, I've incorporated into my skill set a fast means of doing it," Hopkins said. "That is, to keep it simple, keep it relaxed, and know the text. Once you learn the text, it's like getting into a car after years of experience. It's automatic."