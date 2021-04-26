Thomas Vinterberg's daughter, Ida, died in 2019 in a car crash — but not before helping her father perfect the screenplay for his Oscar-winning film

Thomas Vinterberg's win at the 93rd Academy Awards wouldn't have been possible without help from his late daughter, Ida.

Vinterberg, 51, accepted the Oscar for Best International Feature Film at Sunday's live awards show for Another Round, starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The director dedicated his win to Ida, who was killed in a car accident in 2019 at age 19.

"Four days into shooting, the impossible happened," Vinterberg said during his acceptance speech. "An accident on a highway took my daughter away, someone looking into a cell phone. And we miss her and I love her."

Vinterberg grew emotional, first holding back tears before allowing them to fall as he recalled Ida's talent and help in perfecting her father's screenplay.

"Two months before it, we shot this movie, and two months before she died, she was in Africa," he said. "She wrote me a letter, she had just read the script and she was glowing with excitement. She loved this, she felt seen by this, she was supposed to be in this."

Thomas Vinterberg, Ida Vinterberg Thomas Vinterberg, Ida Vinterberg | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Thomas Vinterberg Academy Awards Credit: ABC

"If anyone dares to believe she's here with us now, you'd be able to see her clapping and cheering with us," he continued. "We ended up making this movie for her as her monument."

He added, "So, Ida, this is a miracle that just happened, and you're a part of this miracle. Maybe you've been pulling some strings somewhere, but this one's for you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ida was set to make her screen debut in her father's film, playing Mikkelsen's teenage daughter. Another Round follows Mikkelsen's character — a disillusioned high school history teacher who confronts his midlife crisis through day drinking.

In December, Vinterberg told IndieWire "my life was destroyed" following Ida's death.

RELATED VIDEO: First-Time Oscar Nominees Amanda Seyfried, Maria Bakalova, Yuh-Jung Youn & Paul Raci React

"We were very close. She always told me the honest truth," he said at the time. "It did not make sense to continue, but it did not make sense not to continue. She would've hated that. So we decided to make the movie for her. That was the only way we could do this."

He shot part of the film in Ida's high school, where he "felt a combination of indescribable pain and love."

"All my friends carried me through. I guess that radiates on the screen," he said. "We felt that it was very important to make a life-affirming film."

Another Round is now streaming on Hulu.