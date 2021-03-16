Academy President Reveals Restrictive Attendee Plan for the 2021 Oscars

Only the nominees, their guest and the presenters can attend the 2021 Oscars, according to Academy president David Rubin

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is sharing more details about how next month's 93rd Academy Awards will operate amid the ongoing pandemic.

On Monday, just hours after the nominees for the annual awards show were announced, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president, David Rubin, confirmed that this year's ceremony, taking place on April 25 over various locations, will involve a severely restricted attendee plan, as expected.

In an email, Rubin explained to the Academy's nearly 10,000 members that only the nominees, their guest and the presenters can attend the ceremony in-person.

"Though we'd hoped the pandemic would be more in our rearview mirror by the month of April, the health and safety of our members and Oscar nominees are our primary concern, so we've had to make some necessary decisions about some of our highly anticipated Oscar-week events," Rubin's note began.

"This year, those attending the awards in person will be nominees, their guest, and presenters — with an audience of millions watching and cheering from all around the world," Rubin said, adding, "As a result, we will not be able to conduct our annual member ticket lottery."

In addition, the Academy president explained that all nominations screenings and in-person celebratory events like the Governors Ball and Oscar Night watch parties in London and New York will be canceled.

"I'm sorry to add that this year's awards also will not include a post-Oscars Governors Ball celebration, or Oscar Night watch parties in London and New York," he wrote.

Earlier on Monday, Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the full list of Oscar nominees a month ahead of the star-studded show's telecast.

Mank scored the most nominations of any film, with 10 total. It is contending for the night's most coveted trophy, best picture, against The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The late Chadwick Boseman earned his first Oscar nomination for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, while his costar, Viola Davis, extended her record as the most-nominated Black woman with her fourth acting nomination.

The nominations also marked the first time more than one woman — Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) — has been nominated in the Best Director category.

The upcoming Oscars will see Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award — the first time the Academy has awarded two recipients.

In June, the Academy pushed back the date of the show by two months from its original air date of Feb. 28 to April 25 due to the pandemic.