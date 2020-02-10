Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards were presented live from Los Angeles on Sunday

By People Staff
February 09, 2020 08:15 PM

The 2020 Oscars are here!

This year’s Academy Awards, which are voted on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, are being presented live from Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Oscar nominations list is led by Joker with 11 nominations. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood come in second with 10. Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite each have 6 nods, while Ford v Ferrari has 4.

Scroll down for the full list of winners.

Best Picture

1917
Joker
Marriage Story
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Little Women

Joker
Joker (2019) Joaquin Phoenix CR: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Actress

Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony HopkinsThe Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Andrew Cooper

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Todd Phillips, Joker

Costume Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women 
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Sound Editing

1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Thomas Newman, 1917
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Lucasfilm Ltd.

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister

Documentary Feature

The Cave
Honeyland
American Factory
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Foreign Language Film

Parasite
Pain and Glory
Les Misérables
Honeyland
Corpus Christi

Production Design

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Parasite
Jojo Rabbit

Film Editing

The Irishman
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Jojo Rabbit
Joker

Cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Irishman
1917

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Bombshell
Hilary B. Gayle/Lionsgate

Best Animated Film

Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus

Original Song

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell, Harriet
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Randy Newman, Toy Story 4
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

