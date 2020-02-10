Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Oscars are here!

This year’s Academy Awards, which are voted on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, are being presented live from Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Oscar nominations list is led by Joker with 11 nominations. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood come in second with 10. Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite each have 6 nods, while Ford v Ferrari has 4.

Scroll down for the full list of winners.

Best Picture

1917

Joker

Marriage Story

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

Little Women

Image zoom Joker Joker (2019) Joaquin Phoenix CR: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Actress

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Image zoom Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Andrew Cooper

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Todd Phillips, Joker

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Sound Editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Thomas Newman, 1917

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Image zoom Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lucasfilm Ltd.

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

Documentary Feature

The Cave

Honeyland

American Factory

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Foreign Language Film

Parasite

Pain and Glory

Les Misérables

Honeyland

Corpus Christi

Production Design

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

Film Editing

The Irishman

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Irishman

1917

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Image zoom Bombshell Hilary B. Gayle/Lionsgate

Best Animated Film

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Original Song

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell, Harriet

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Randy Newman, Toy Story 4

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.