Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards were presented live from Los Angeles on Sunday
The 2020 Oscars are here!
This year’s Academy Awards, which are voted on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, are being presented live from Los Angeles on Sunday night.
The Oscar nominations list is led by Joker with 11 nominations. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood come in second with 10. Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite each have 6 nods, while Ford v Ferrari has 4.
Best Picture
1917
Joker
Marriage Story
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Little Women
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Todd Phillips, Joker
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Sound Editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Thomas Newman, 1917
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
Documentary Feature
The Cave
Honeyland
American Factory
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Foreign Language Film
Parasite
Pain and Glory
Les Misérables
Honeyland
Corpus Christi
Production Design
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Parasite
Jojo Rabbit
Film Editing
The Irishman
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Irishman
1917
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Animated Film
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Original Song
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell, Harriet
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Randy Newman, Toy Story 4
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
Adapted Screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Original Screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.