The Oscars to Go Without a Host for a Second Consecutive Year

The 92nd annual Academy Awards are without a host this year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which holds the award ceremony every year, confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time the show has gone on without a host. In 2019, the award ceremony went hostless after Kevin Hart dropped out of hosting duties amid the fallout from resurfaced past homophobic remarks he made on Twitter.

This year’s #Oscars at a glance: ✅ Stars

✅ Performances

✅ Surprises

🚫 Host See you Feb. 9th! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

“Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year,” Burke said in quotes obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on Monday, Jan. 13.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air live Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.