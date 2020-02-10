Blac Chyna Walks 2020 Oscars Red Carpet — and the Internet Can't Figure Out Why

Blac Chyna found herself as part of Hollywood’s biggest night on Sunday when she turned up on the 2020 Oscars red carpet — but the Internet has questions about exactly what she was doing there.

The mother of two, best known for appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob & Chyna and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, isn’t nominated for an Oscar or slated to present, yet she was one of the first to walk the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre.

Chyna, who shares 3-year-old daughter Dream with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian, wore a floor-length, long-sleeved black velvet dress with a plunging neckline and high slit. The dress was embellished with deep blue sparkling gems and fringe on each shoulder and at the cuffs of her sleeves, matching her dangling earrings.

Image zoom Blac Chyna at the 2020 Academy Awards in Los Angeles. David Fisher/Shutterstock

After Chyna posed for cameras, one Twitter user quipped, “Is there’s a secret best reality star category I don’t know about?”

Others jokingly suggested Chyna could have had a small role in one of the nominated films. “Is Blac Chyna in Marriage Story?” another user tweeted.

“Why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars? Was she in Little Women?” tweeted one user.

Someone else hypothesized that Chyna might sneak into the awards show. “Blac Chyna when they ask to see her invite to the #Oscars,” an account holder tweeted with a gif of Dave Chappelle getting up from a table and dashing away.

And Chyna’s presence had a handful of viewers thinking it’s easier to get an invite to the Oscars than they thought.

A rep for Chyna couldn’t be reached.

Chyna, née Angela Renée White, is currently embroiled in a custody battle with Kardashian over their daughter Dream. Kardashian reportedly filed for primary custody in early January, and “has concerns about Chyna’s partying,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.