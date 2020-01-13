Oscars 2020: Watch the Nominations Live!

It’s that time of the year!

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards are being announced Monday morning in Los Angeles beginning at 5:18 a.m. PST (8:18 a.m. EST). You can watch John Cho and Issa Rae host the nominations announcements below.

There are two parts to the announcement: the first will include Supporting Actor/Actress, Costume Design, and Film Editing; Best Picture, Directing, Documentaries, and Leading Actor/Actress nominations will be announced in the second segment.

RELATED: The Oscars to Go Without a Host for Second Consecutive Year

On Jan. 8, the Academy revealed this year’s ceremony will run without a host.

This isn’t the first time the show has gone on without a host. In 2019, the award ceremony went hostless after Kevin Hart dropped out of hosting duties amid the fallout from resurfaced past homophobic remarks he made on Twitter.

Jennifer Lopez is expected to land a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Hustlers, while in the Best Actor race, look for Joaquin Phoenix to get in for Joker. As for Best Picture, likely nominees include The Irishman, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Parasite and Marriage Story.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.