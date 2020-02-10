Toy Story 4 Wins Oscar: 'We Hope the Adventures with Woody and Buzz Made Growing Up So Much Easier'

Toy Story 4 is the winner!

The movie took home the Best Animated Feature award at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, beating out nominees How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Klaus, Missing Link and I Lost My Body for the top honor.

Filmmakers Mark Neilson, Josh Cooley and Jonas Rivera took the stage to accept the award.

“We are so grateful for this honor, and we just want to thank the academy for honoring our film alongside so many beautiful films,” producer Mark Neilson said.

“We take pride in making family films,” director Josh Cooley said proudly. “We hope the adventures with Woody and Buzz made growing up so much easier.”

This is the fourth Oscar win for the beloved franchise.

Previously, director John Lasseter won a Special Achievement Award for First Feature-Length Computer-Animated Film for Toy Story in 1995, while Toy Story 3 nabbed the Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for Randy Newman’s “We Belong Together” in 2011.

Image zoom Jonas Rivera, Josh Cooley and Mark Nielsen MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty

Toy Story 4 was released nearly a decade after the third installment, which found everyone’s favorite rag-tag group of toys being passed on from longtime owner Andy to daycare student Bonnie.

The action picks up with Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and the gang living with Bonnie and her new toy, Forky (voiced by Tony Hale). But things go awry when Woody takes an unexpected detour during Bonnie’s family road trip, bringing a reunion with long-lost friend Bo Peep — among other surprises.

Image zoom Toy Story 4

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Joker Leads Nominations with 11, Three Other Films Tie with 10

Hanks, 63, revealed in May 2019 that costar Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, warned him about the movie’s emotional ending before he went in to record his lines.

“I had gotten some texts from Tim Allen … these texts that say, ‘Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?'” he recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I said, ‘No, not yet.’ [He said] ‘Wait until you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one.’ And it was!” Hanks said. “The last few sessions — we’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody. So I had to turn my back on them all.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC