Oscar Nominees React! Saoirse Ronan's 'Thrilled,' Florence Pugh Shares 'Exact Moment' She Learned

Hollywood is celebrating!

The 2020 Oscar nominations were announced early Monday morning by Issa Rae and John Cho — and nominees quickly started reacting to the happy news.

Four-time nominee Saoirse Ronan, 25, picked up a Best Actress nod for Little Women — her second time in the category after collaborating with director and writer Greta Gerwig. The two also teamed up for Ronan’s last nomination for Lady Bird in 2017.

“!!! I’m just so thrilled that our Little Women has been recognized by the Academy. Greta made something so special that I’m just thankful to have been a part of, let alone nominated for. Thank you to my academy peers for loving and appreciating this film that is so close to my heart,” she said in a statement.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Here’s the Full List of Nominees!

Her Little Women costar Florence Pugh, 24, also got a surprise nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category and celebrated by posting a shot of the “exact moment” she found out — while still topless in bed! The actress posted the shot with two avocado emojis added over her breasts.

Image zoom Florence Pugh Steve Granitz/WireImage

Joaquin Phoenix, 45, who’s expected to win in the Best Actor race for Joker, said, “I feel honored and humbled to have been nominated by my fellow actors. The Academy’s encouragement helped ignite and sustain my career and I am incredibly grateful for that support. I’d like to also congratulate my fellow nominees for being recognized for their inspiring performances that have enriched our art form.”

Bradley Cooper, one of the producers on Joker, praised the film’s director in his statement: “Todd Phillips is a visionary and I couldn’t be happier for him. I’m truly honored to be a part of Joker.”

Image zoom Joaquin Phoenix Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood‘s Leonardo DiCaprio, honored in the Best Actor category, said in a statement, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate, with this film, to have partnered with brilliant collaborators in Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. This is a film is an homage to the city of Los Angeles, and I had the opportunity to portray an actor facing his own obsolescence, at a time when our culture was going through massive change. This film in many ways is a tribute to all those who were a part of this industry. Cinema is, and continues to be a powerful form of free artistic expression. This film along with so many others this year, were truly original and impactful. I hope as we progress, we continue to see even more of them. I feel honored to be a part of it all. Thank you again.”

Image zoom Leonardo DiCaprio Shutterstock

This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz, 39, was also in for a surprise after her song “I Stand with You” was included in the Best Original Song category. While lyrics and music writer Diane Warren is the one nominated, Metz will likely now sing her tune from Breakthrough during the ceremony.

“I am over the moon and so grateful to the academy, Diane, DeVon, and the entire team that’s been working so hard to make this possible. This is unbelievably exciting!” Metz said in a statement.

“I am genuinely blown away by this nomination for ‘I’m Standing With You’ from Breakthrough. I feel that the message of the song is so timely, and Chrissy Metz’s performance of it is so powerful and moving. I am extremely grateful to the Academy for this recognition,” Warren said in a statement. The legendary songwriter marks her 11th nomination this year.

Knives Out writer and director Rian Johnson also had a quick reaction on Monday, first tweeting out a simple “holy crap” when his name was called for Best Original Screenplay.

“That is a helluva list of writers, very honored & proud to be up there with them. Love & so much gratitude to my fellow writers in @TheAcademy,” he later added.

That is a helluva list of writers, very honored & proud to be up there with them. Love & so much gratitude to my fellow writers in @TheAcademy. Mostly though this sums up my reaction: pic.twitter.com/0BGwiwwIjG — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 13, 2020

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho also had plenty of reasons to celebrate, as his South Korean film broke through for both Best Foreign Language and Best Picture. He also picked up a Best Director nomination.

“Oh wow, I am so excited by and grateful to the Academy for recognizing Parasite with six nominations! I share this with our amazing actors, department heads, crew and production companies. This is a wonderful day for me, and I stand on the shoulders of the great filmmakers who have inspired me – from all over the world – and remind us that cinema is about our shared humanity and a universal language. I am truly honored and moved by this acknowledgement,” he said in a statement.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.