Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor always own a red carpet.

The actresses, who have been dating since 2015, hit Vanity Fair‘s 2020 Oscars afterparty on Sunday night.

Paulson, 45, wore a glittery black dress with a white collar and earrings while Taylor, 77, opted for a black and pink velvet blazer and matching pants.

During an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January 2019, Paulson revealed that she and Taylor, who had known each other for years, began their romance on Twitter.

“It’s a long story. We met a very, very long time ago. I was with someone else and she was too,” the American Horror Story actress said. “We were doing a thing at [actress] Martha Plimpton’s house. It was for an organization that she was working with and we were both doing a little PSA for it.“

“We sort of breezed by each other and then started following each other on Twitter … and then …” Paulson added, revealing that Taylor slid into her DMs.

The pair eventually set up a dinner date, as she shared with Modern Luxury last June. And five years later, the couple are still going strong — and Paulson is totally unbothered by the significant age difference between them.

“I think a lot of people have a stunted way of looking at older people, it’s a way of distancing themselves from something that they think will not happen to them,” she told The Sunday Times in June, adding, “I have the good fortune of being with someone who is older and wiser than I am.”

She added to Modern Luxury: “If anyone wants to spend any time thinking I’m strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that’s their problem.”