Salma Hayek ‘Impulsively’ Hugged Eminem at the Oscars After Spilling Water All Over Him

Salma Hayek‘s meeting with Eminem was anything but ordinary or smooth.

The actress, 53, shared a photo of herself on Instagram backstage at the Oscars, meeting Eminem, 47. Hayek, who wore a white Gucci gown, can be seen grabbing onto the rapper’s black T-shirt as they stare at each other with gaping mouths.

“In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him,” Hayek wrote in the caption.

She continued, hilariously writing, “If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said “Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a HUGE fan!” because I AM!”

In a second photo, Hayek can be seen hugging Eminem and posing for a photo. Despite getting to meet the rapper, who won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003, Hayek said she wished their meeting had gone better.

“But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him… and then I read this [swipe right] in @rollingstone. Eminem you’re the greatest!!!” Hayek wrote. “If you want to read the entire article with #Eminem please see my link in bio.”

Asked whether he enjoyed Oscars night, Eminem told Variety, “Absolutely. I got to hug Salma Hayek!”

Eminem surprised fans and Oscars attendees by performing “Lose Yourself” almost two decades after he won the Oscar for the song.

Producers for the Oscars told PEOPLE they wanted a show about “impact” and wanted to include the power of music.

“So we reached out [to Eminem] to see if that was something he might want to be involved in,” Oscars co-producer Lynette Howell Taylor told PEOPLE. “He said yes.”

“We’ve been holding onto it for a while,” Taylor added. “It was nice that we surprised people — we don’t usually get to surprise anybody in this day and age!”

Taylor said everyone involved felt “really happy” with the awards show.

“I’m so happy about all the winners, it’s an incredible group of winners, and the performances killed it. I’m just thrilled.”