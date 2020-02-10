Bryce Dallas Howard Had 'So Much Fun' with Dad Ron Howard at Oscars 2020 Afterparty

Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard celebrated the 92nd annual Academy Awards in style!

The father-daughter duo were together on Sunday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, where the the Vanity Fair 2020 Oscar Party was being held.

Posing together while on the red carpet, Ron, 65, and Bryce, 38, were all smiles.

The Oscar-winning director kept it classic in a black tuxedo, white shirt, and black tie.

As for Bryce, she wore a black Elie Saab top and skirt with lace sleeves and a blunging neckline. The Jurassic World actress accessorized her look with Jennifer Behr earrings and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

“We had so much fun!” Bryce wrote on Instagram, captioning a gallery of photos of her and her father. “Thank you @vanityfair for hosting a phenomenal viewing party, and congratulations to all the nominees and winners!!!”

Image zoom Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard Karwai Tang/Getty

Late last year, Bryce followed into the footsteps of her famous father, completing her feature directorial debut with Dads — a documentary explore contemporary fatherhood.

Ron participated in the documentary, though he wasn’t so eager to take part.

“My dad straight up when I first pitched this, he was like, ‘Not with our family.’ When it came to telling a version of my family story — that was something that my dad wasn’t interested in,” Bryce recalled back in September to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly in Toronto, where Dads had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

That meant Bryce had to go behind his back. “I went and I stole our home videos,” she continued. “I did! I didn’t tell him. My mom was very cool with it because it was very important to me that I got her consent.”

Eventually, Ron relented and agreed to participate in the documentary, alongside Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris and non-celebrity dads from all over the world.