Last Year's Oscars Winners — King, Malek, Colman and Ali! — to Present at 2020 Awards Show

The Academy Awards are less than one month away and the first round of presenters has been announced!

Last year’s Oscar winners Regina King, Rami Malek, Olivia Colman and Mahershala Ali will be presenting the acting categories on Feb. 9.

“We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents,” show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a statement.

King won last year for Best Supporting Actress in If Beale Street Could Talk, while Ali won for Best Supporting Actress in Green Book.

Image zoom Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

Malek snatched up the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and Colman won Best Actress for The Favourite.

The Oscar nominations were announced last week with Joker leading the pack with 11 nominations.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood came in second with 10. Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite each picked up six nods, while Ford v Ferrari came away with four.

On Jan. 8, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed this year’s ceremony will run without a host.

This isn’t the first time the show has gone on without a host. In 2019, the award ceremony went hostless after Kevin Hart dropped out of hosting duties amid the fallout from resurfaced past homophobic remarks he made on Twitter.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.