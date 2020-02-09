It's Hollywood's Biggest Night! Watch the Oscars Red Carpet Livestream with PeopleTV

PEOPLE and EW will be live in Hollywood to capture everything on Oscars night

By Marissa Piazzola
February 09, 2020 08:00 AM

Awards season comes to an exciting and dramatic close Sunday with the Oscars

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will be on-hand to capture everything during Hollywood’s biggest night with a live pre-show. PeopleTV’s PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons will be at PEOPLE’s viewing party at the Montalbán Theater, while PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike and Entertainment Weekly Editor-in-Chief JD Heyman will give play-by-play red carpet coverage from the Dolby Theater.

Also at the Montalbán to weigh in throughout the pre-show will be Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti-Haibon and Jared Haibon, as well as PEOPLE editors Melody Chiu, Zoe Ruderman, Andrea Lavinthal and Julie Jordan, and EW’s Gerrad Hall.

Catch the full livestream above from 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT to 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT or on PEOPLE’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages. You can also watch on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air at 8 p.m. E.T. / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

