It's Hollywood's Biggest Night! Watch the Oscars Red Carpet Livestream with PeopleTV

Awards season comes to an exciting and dramatic close Sunday with the Oscars

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will be on-hand to capture everything during Hollywood’s biggest night with a live pre-show. PeopleTV’s PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons will be at PEOPLE’s viewing party at the Montalbán Theater, while PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike and Entertainment Weekly Editor-in-Chief JD Heyman will give play-by-play red carpet coverage from the Dolby Theater.

Also at the Montalbán to weigh in throughout the pre-show will be Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti-Haibon and Jared Haibon, as well as PEOPLE editors Melody Chiu, Zoe Ruderman, Andrea Lavinthal and Julie Jordan, and EW’s Gerrad Hall.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Joker Leads Nominations with 11, Three Other Films Tie with 10

Catch the full livestream above from 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT to 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT or on PEOPLE’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages. You can also watch on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air at 8 p.m. E.T. / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.