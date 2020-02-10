Rebel Wilson Joked She ‘Blacked Out’ After Brad Pitt Spoke to Her Backstage at Oscars: Source

Rebel Wilson’s Oscar night had plenty of star power.

The Cats actress was on hand to present a category with costar James Corden when she got a special escort to her dressing room. Fresh off his Oscars win, Brad Pitt spent several minutes chatting with Wilson when they ran into each other backstage — not that she can really remember.

“He walked her to her dressing room. She said she blacked out and can’t remember what he said,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He came up to her again at Vanity Fair [afterparty] and Chelsea Handler was talking about how cool that was.”

RELATED: Cats Makes It to the Oscars After All! Rebel Wilson and James Corden Present as Their Characters

Pitt won Best Supporting Actor at the show for his performance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. It’s his first acting Oscar, as his previous win came for producing 12 Years a Slave.

The actress later posted a series of shots with the actor on her Instagram, cheekily captioning the post with a simple “Told ya.”

Wilson’s chat with Pitt wasn’t the only highlight of her night. She also revealed on Instagram that she had a special run-in with another big winner.

“I ended up kissing Elton John! What a night!” Wilson wrote at the end of a lengthy post thanking her team for making her night a success.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List

After Cats was slammed by critics and audiences alike — and didn’t receive any nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards — Wilson and Corden represented the movie at Sunday night’s ceremony by dressing up as their characters to present the Best Visual Effects award.

The two walked out together in full bodysuits of their Cats characters, complete with feline-inspired makeup on their faces, which was met with laughter from the audience.

“As cast members of the motion picture Cats,” Wilson started off, “nobody more than us understands the importance,” Corden continued, before they both finished, “of good visual effects.”

Before announcing the winner, the two pretended to be cats distracted by the microphone stand, hitting it with their hands multiple times.