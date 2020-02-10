Rebel Wilson Wrapped Up Her Oscars 2020 Experience 'Kissing Elton John': 'What a Night!'

Rebel Wilson had quite the Oscars night.

The Australian actress attended the 2020 Academy Awards Sunday night where she took the stage alongside James Corden to present an award. The two drew some of the biggest laughs of the night when they presented dressed up as their characters from the movie Cats.

But the highlight of the night for Wilson, 39, apparently came a little later, when she got to smooch one of the ceremony’s big winners.

“I ended up kissing Elton John! What a night!” Wilson wrote at the end of a lengthy Instagram caption thanking all the people who helped make her Oscars moment a success.

John, 72, shared the Best Original Song Oscar with longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin. The two penned an original song for the movie Rocketman, which follows John’s life and his partnership with Taupin through the ups and downs.

“I mean…thank you to @jasonwu for the custom gown tonight, to @pomellato for this gorgeous responsible gold necklace from the vaults in Milan, to @elizabethstewart1 for putting my looks together for my very first Oscars, to @jordan_grossman for putting those looks physically on me, to @robertvetica for the gorgeous hair and @itsmatin for the beautiful make-up,” the rest of the caption read. “To @hlopata who swept me through my first Oscars red carpet with Precious backstage holding it down. To my buddy @j_corden for presenting and being the biggest pussy with me and for my girl @carlyjsteel who was by my side the whole night wingwomaning.”

Cats was released in theaters Christmas week and earned $6.6 million in its opening weekend against a $95 million budget. The film earned a 17 percent score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 58 percent audience score.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.