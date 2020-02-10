Parasite Director Bong Joon Ho Reveals His Translator Has Written a ‘Feature-Length Script'

Bong Joon Ho‘s translator has a bright future ahead of her.

After Parasite cleaned up with four wins during the 2020 Academy Awards Sunday, the South Korean filmmaker, 50, revealed to reporters backstage that his translator, Sharon Choi, has a project of her own in the works.

“You already know she’s a filmmaker. And she studied film in the university, yeah, so I’m so curious about her script,” said Bong. “Actually, she’s writing some feature-length script, I’m so curious about it.”

Sharon, 25, was by Bong’s side throughout the night as his hit film earned Academy Awards for Best Director, Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay and the top honor of the night, Best Picture.

Bong also shared in the press room via Sharon’s translation that he has two more projects coming in the near future.

“I have to work, it’s my job,” he said. “So I’ve been working for the past 20 years, and regardless what happened at Cannes and Oscars, I had been working on two projects before then, I’m continuing to work on them, nothing has changed because of these awards. One is in Korean and one is in English.”

With Parasite‘s initial win of the evening, Best Original Screenplay, it marked the first time that a South Korean film nabbed an Oscar. It also joined a small list of five other movies written in a language other than English that have previously won the category, according to Variety.

The film was nominated for six awards total on Sunday night after earning critical acclaim and the prestigious Palme d’Or last May, the highest prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

It also took home wins at the 2020 SAG Awards for best motion picture – foreign language and at the 2020 Golden Globes for best foreign language film.

Parasite follows the story of two distinct families, one living in extreme poverty and the other in extreme wealth, as they become unusually entangled.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.