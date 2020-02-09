One young actress at the 2020 Oscars isn’t letting the show dictate her diet.

Julia Butters, the 10-year-old actress who stole some of Leonardo DiCaprio‘s scenes in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, hit the red carpet in a custom Christian Siriano gown — and a turkey sandwich!

Butters showed off her snack while chatting with PEOPLE’s red carpet team ahead of the Oscars, and even took a few bites of the sandwich that she stowed away in her bag.

“It’s a sandwich,” she says before taking a bite. “It’s the Oscars, there can’t be any regrets. There’s no going back.”

Several other reporters on the carpet also asked Butters about her sandwich, with the young actress replying that she doesn’t “like some of the food here.”

Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse because "I don't like some of the food here. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sCDTr4GZYq — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020

Butters isn’t a stranger to keeping it chill while walking into a seemingly stressful environment. In fact, she had no idea how many stars there were in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

When Butters’ mom took her to the table read for the movie, “She told me that everyone here is famous,” Butters said to Vanity Fair last year.

She also told Vanity Fair she hadn’t seen DiCaprio in Titanic until after filming on Best Picture nominee Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood had wrapped. As for Pitt, she told Variety she knew him only as a “handsome guy.”

