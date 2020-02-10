The queen still reigns supreme.

One year after winning the Best Actress Oscar for playing Queen Anne in The Favourite, Olivia Colman returned to the Academy Awards on Sunday night to present the prize for Best Actor.

“Winning an Oscar ages you,” Colman, 46, quipped, gesturing towards her dyed blonde hair when she took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Before reading the nominees, the British actress, currently starring as Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s The Crown, reflected on her own Oscar journey.

Image zoom Olivia Colman at the 2020 Oscars in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty

“Thank you for having me back. It’s such a pleasure to be here,” Colman said. “Last year was the best night of my husband’s life. He actually says that, and I’ve given birth three times.”

Colman continued to joke of her husband Ed Sinclair, “I hope you’re all having as good a time as he did.”

Then the Oscar winner went on to list the nominated actors because, “I don’t want to keep you from the bar much longer.”

Colman read off the names of the Best Actor nominees — Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix and Jonathan Pryce — and then announced Phoenix as the winner for his starring role in Joker.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.