Oscar-Nominated Couple! Noah Baumbach Says Partner Greta Gerwig 'Made Me a Better Person'

Noah Baumbach had some sweet words to share about his partner Greta Gerwig.

The Oscar-nominated couple walked the red carpet together at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday before the awards show began. Baumbach, 50, and Gerwig, 36, are both nominated for Oscars this year for their films Marriage Story and Little Women, respectively.

“She’s made me a better person and a better writer,” Baumbach told ABC’s Tamron Hall. “When we write together, I’m always trying to impress her.”

He added, “I feel like I write better because I work at it harder, I want her to be impressed.”

Gerwig also spoke about how it felt for both of them to be nominated for their work, saying, “Honestly the whole thing is surreal and amazing and I feel like we look at each other all the time and think, ‘Is this real? This is crazy, this is amazing.’ “

Image zoom Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig Amy Sussman/Getty

Stopping by the E! News red carpet live show, the couple also spoke briefly about parenting their 11-month-old son, who they welcomed last year.

“We already share a baby, so the nominations, that’s easy,” said Baumbach. (He is also a father to 9-year-old son Rohmer, with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.)



When asked about how she balances working while also being a mom, Gerwig said, “[It] makes my work better.”

Baumbach is nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture for his Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story. Gerwig is nominated in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay for Little Women; her film is also nominated for Best Picture.

The couple has previously worked together on several films including Greenberg, Frances Ha, The Corrections and Mistress America.

Their next project together will be co-writing an upcoming live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie.

“She came to us and had a very exciting idea and was interested to hear our ideas,” Gerwig told Variety of Robbie in early January. “I can’t really speak to it yet because it’s early days but it’s a very exciting prospect.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.