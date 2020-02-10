Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Sing Everything from 'Thong Song' to 'Vogue' in Funny Oscars Skit

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig are making a strong case to host next year’s Academy Awards!

The comedic duo took the stage in Los Angeles Sunday night to present the awards for Production Design and Costume Design, bringing lots of laughs in the process.

Before introducing the nominees for the costume category, Rudolph, 47, and Wiig, 46, decided that the best way to convey all the effort that goes into costuming was with a song.

The musical moment mashed up several songs that refer to clothing, including “Vogue” by Madonna, the “Thong Song” by Sisqo, “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra, and “U Got the Look” by Prince.

“These boots were made for walking, and that’s just what they’ll do,” the actresses sang, before switching up the lyrics. “And one of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you’ve got the look, you’ve got the look, showin’ up to be cooking…”

“Devil with a blue dress, blue dress devil with a blue dress, blue dress on blueberry hill, vogue, vogue, vogue, vogue, vogue,” they hilariously continued. “And Monroe Dietrich and, lady in red is dancing with me, cheek to cheek, cheek to cheek and a thon, thon, thon, thong.”

Just before the mash-up, the pair, who both starred on Saturday Night Live and in Bridesmaids together, walked up to the mic but said they couldn’t present the award for Production Design because they were “too upset.”

The duo went back and forth for a while, describing how “ticked off” they were before Wiig announced, “Guys, guys. We’re not mad. That was an act.”

“We were acting,” Rudolph added.

“We just know there are a lot of directors here tonight,” Wiig said.

Rudolph chimed in, “Just wanted them to know we do more than comedy.”

As for the winners, Jacqueline Durran of Little Women took the trophy for Costume Design, and Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood won for Production Design.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.