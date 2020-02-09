Mark Ruffalo Posts Sweet Oscars Throwback Photo with Wife Sunrise Coigney: 'Still Going Strong'

Date night!

Ahead of the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, Mark Ruffalo — who is set to present tonight — tweeted a sweet throwback photo from when he attended the awards show in 2011 with his wife, French actress Sunrise Coigney.

“9 years ago at the #Oscars with my beautiful Sunrise…and still going strong,” he wrote. “Looking forward to presenting at tonight’s show. Good luck to everyone nominated!”

Ruffalo, 52, earned his first Academy Award nomination that year for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for The Kids Are All Right. He was nominated for the same award in 2015 for Foxcatcher, and again in 2016 for Spotlight.

Ruffalo and Coigney, 47, have been married since 2000 and share son Keen, 18, and daughters Bella, 14, and Odette, 12.

Speaking to PEOPLE last fall, the Avengers star admitted that balancing his career with life as a dad isn’t always easy.

“It’s intense. The times when my wife is gone and I’ve had to take care of everything … the laundry alone is enough to destroy you,” he joked.

He praised Coigney for shouldering more of the responsibilities at home, calling her “just a hero.”

When he isn’t working, Ruffalo treasures downtime with his family.

“I like those moments where you’re just chugging along and then, all of a sudden, your kids open up to you, and you have this deep conversation where they express their troubles — it’s hard for them, especially at that age,” he said. “But my kids are way more savvy than I was, man. They’re so engaged in the world.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.