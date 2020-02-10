Luke Perry Left Out of Oscars 2020 in Memoriam Tribute

Luke Perry was not recognized at the 2020 Oscars.

The late actor, who died in March 2019 at age 52, was left out of the in memoriam tribute during the live telecast on Sunday.

The annual segment honors Hollywood notables who’ve died in the past year. Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas, Diahann Carroll, Danny Aiello were amongst those highlighted tonight.

Perry’s exclusion is notable considering he appeared in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, which was nominated for Best Picture. (It was bested by Parasite.)

Other stars who passed away in the past 12 months — but were not included in the tribute — include Cameron Boyce, Jan-Michael Vincent, Michael J. Pollard and Tim Conway.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was hospitalized last year after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27; he died five days later.

Perry’s rep announced the actor’s death in a statement at the time, confirming he was “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

Perry was honored during the in memoriam tributes at the 2019 Emmy Awards last September, and at the 2020 SAG Awards last month.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.