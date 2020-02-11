2020 Academy Awards Earns the Lowest Ratings in Show's History

The 92nd Academy Awards may have included historic victories and surprise performances, but it wasn’t enough to escape a severe ratings drop.

Sunday night’s star-studded show, which went without a host for the second year in a row, earned 23.6 million viewers — down 20 percent from last year’s 29.6 million viewers, Deadline and Reuters reported.

The 2020 Oscars now rank as the least-watched ceremony ever, as its viewership was also down from the previous record low of 26.5 million in 2018.

Last year’s ceremony actually saw an uptick in ratings for the first time in five years when it went hostless. The show featured performances from Queen and Adam Lambert, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper delivered a beautiful rendition of “Shallow,” and Green Brook pulled out a Best Picture victory.

This year, the show — which ran for over three-and-a-half hours — kicked off with an opening musical number from Janelle Monáe. Eminem also made a surprise appearance, and presenters like Steve Martin, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig delivered hilarious monologues.

The big winner from Sunday’s show was Parasite, nabbing four trophies including Best Picture, becoming the first foreign-language film to do so. Director Bong Joon Ho also narrowly missed Walt Disney’s record of most individual Oscar wins in one night.

British war film 1917 trailed Parasite with three wins, while Ford v. Ferrari, Joker, and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood each won two awards.

In the acting categories, Renée Zellweger took home the prize for Best Actress, Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor, Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor, and Laura Dern won for Best Supporting Actress.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.