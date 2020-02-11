Laura Dern Calls Oscar Win 'an Amazing Dream on My Birthday' as She Turns 53

Laura Dern just received the best birthday gift.

The actress shared a photograph of herself accepting her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story on Monday — the same day as her 53rd birthday.

“I just woke up from an amazing dream on my birthday that I had won the Oscar,” Dern wrote in the caption. “But I had only gotten there because of the love and support and dedication from Peter Levine, Jason Weinberg, Annett Wolf, Charlie Jennings, and Kevin Huvane.”

She added, “Artists can only build and fulfill dreams when champions surround them with endless hard work.”

Dern won the Oscar for her portrayal of a divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film.

It is Dern’s first Oscar win and third nomination. Accepting the award on stage, Laura credited her children — daughter Jaya, son Ellery, and stepchildren Charles “CJ” and Harris — for serving as “the love stories in my life” before going on to recognize her “acting heroes” and parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the gifts of the love stories in my life. My stepchildren, CJ and Harris. My heart and inspiration, Ellery, Jaya,” she said. “And you know, some say ‘never meet your heroes’ but I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents.”

“I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern,” Laura went on. “You got game. I love you. Thank you all for this gift.”

Wrapping up her speech, the actress said, “This is the best birthday present ever. I love you. I love my friends, you lift me up every day.”

Dern walked the red carpet earlier in the evening with her family, telling E! News having her relatives with her “makes me very happy.”