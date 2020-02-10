Laura Dern Brings Her Kids and Mom Diane Ladd to the 2020 Oscars

It was a family affair at the 2020 Oscars for Laura Dern.

The 52-year-old actress — who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Marriage Story — walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Hollywood, with her mother Diane Ladd and her kids, daughter Jaya Harper and son Ellery Harper.

“It makes me very happy,” Dern said on the E! News pre-show, of having her family her side at the Academy Awards.

Dern wore a custom Armani Privé blush pink silk crepe gown, which was embellished along its V-neckline with black beads, black crystal embroidery, and black ornamental tassels. She accessorized the look with dangling diamond earrings and a matching bracelet.

Ladd, 84, went for a menswear-inspired look in a black velvet Giorgio Armani tuxedo with a white ruffle blouse. The former Oscar nominee added a diamond broach for a pop of sparkle.

As for Jaya, the 14-year-old wore a powder blue gown with black heels and a statement necklace.

Ellery, 18, rocked black suit with a gold-stripped shirt and black scarf tie. He added a gold belt and black shades to the look.

Image zoom Ellery Harper, Jaya Harper, Diane Ladd, and Laura Dern Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dern has had her daughter Jaya by her side throughout awards season — the two were together at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 12, and at the Golden Globes on Jan. 6.

At the 2015 Oscars, Dern brought Jaya, Ellery — whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Harper — as well as her father, Bruce Dern, 83.

While accepting her supporting actress win at the Screen Actor Guild Awards earlier this month, the mother of two thanked Bruce in a heartfelt speech.

“I’m so emotional because I got to hug my dad,” Laura said proudly of Bruce, 83. “What an incredible room to be in, to be in celebration of all these extraordinary performances by my fellow nominees.”

“To all the casting directors. I literally wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for actors,” she continued, thanking her parents. “Thank you Dianne Ladd and Bruce Dern. Thank you for raising me in the community of your friends. [We] are the most blessed people in the world. I love you dad.”

Image zoom Ellery Harper, Jaya Harper, Bruce Dern and Laura Dern at the 2015 Oscars Mike Nelson/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

In Netflix’s Marriage Story, Dern plays formidable Hollywood divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw, who helps Scarlett Johansson’s character during her split.

Back in November, Laura opened up about her role in the film.

“I’ve never had so much fun talking about a character and playing out thoughts and fantasies in our minds of all the places it could go,” she said, in a Netflix video.

If Laura wins on Sunday, it will be her first Oscar. She’s previously been nominated in the same category for 2015’s Wild. Her first nomination came in the Best Actress category in 1992, for her work in Rambling Rose.

Either way, Laura will have something to celebrate. Her birthday is at midnight.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.