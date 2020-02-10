Keanu Reeves Walks Red Carpet with Mom Patricia Taylor at 2020 Oscars

Mother-son bonding!

On Sunday, Keanu Reeves brought his mom, costume designer Patricia Taylor, along as his date to the 2020 Oscars in Los Angeles.

Reeves, 55, is slated to present at the awards show and Toy Story 4, in which he voiced Duke Kaboom, earned a nomination in the Best Animated Feature category.

Ryan Seacrest chatted with the actor on the E! red carpet preshow about Toy Story 4 and then asked Taylor for details on The Matrix 4, which Reeves started filming.

Keanu Reeves and his mom Patricia Taylor at the 2020 Oscars in Los Angeles.

“Nothing,” Taylor told Seacrest, 45, of what she could say about the upcoming installment. Taylor added that she “only [knows] about Matrix 1, 2 and 3.”

Many fans expected the Matrix star to bring his girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant, with him to the Academy Awards. Reeves started publicly stepping out with Grant, 47, last fall. They were photographed holding hands in November while attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala, and a source told PEOPLE at the time that they have known each other and worked together for years.

“Keanu wants to openly share his life with her,” the source said. “He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life.”

According to the insider, the two started dating earlier last year but had “wanted to keep it quiet” at first.

The couple first collaborated in 2011 on Reeves’ book Ode to Happiness, with Grant providing the illustrations. The project was Reeves’ first book as a writer. They worked together again on the actor’s 2016 book, Shadows, in which Grant again provided the illustrations.

The following year, the duo co-founded X Artists’ Books, a publishing house that focuses on publishing “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres,” according to its website.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.