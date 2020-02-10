Julianne Moore Hits One of N.Y.C.'s Oldest Gay Bars to Watch the 2020 Oscars with Her Daughter

Julianne Moore may not be in attendance at the 2020 Academy Awards, but she’s cheering on her fellow actors from afar.

The actress went to Julius’, one of New York City’s oldest gay bars, to watch the telecast on Sunday night with her daughter Liv Freundlich, 17. She posted a sweet photo of the two on Instagram in front of a red carpet outside of the bar, which is located in the heart of Manhattan’s West Village.

“NYC red carpet with my date @livfreundlich,” she captioned the post. “happy #oscar’s everybody. I have a lot of friends nominated tonight for their exquisite work this year — sending them all love — I’m watching and cheering you on!! #julius #nyc @theacademy @freundlich96.”

On her Instagram Story, Moore, 59, gave a special shout-out to Laura Dern, who took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Marriage Story. The victory marked Dern’s first-ever Oscar and came after two previous nods, most recently in 2014 for Wild.

Image zoom Julianne Moore/Instagram

“Congratulations to the beautiful and exquisitely talented @lauradern on her Oscar!! And Happy Birthday,” she wrote of Dern, who will turn 53 on Monday.

Moore is an Oscar winner herself: In 2015, she took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Still Alice.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.