Idina Menzel and Frozen 2's International Elsas Sing ‘Into the Unknown’ at the Oscars  

Idina Menzel‘s performance of “Into the Unknown” was anything but icy.

On Sunday, the actress, 48, took to the stage at the 2020 Academy Awards to sing the nominated song from Frozen 2, delivering a show-stopping rendition of the musical number. Tracking her brave adventure into uncharted territory, Menzel’s character Elsa sings the song in the animated movie.

Joining Menzel to perform the tune were the voice actresses who portray Elsa in international markets: Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Denmark), Willemijn Verkaik (Germany), Takako Matsu (Japan), Carmen Garcia Saenz (Latin America), Lisa Stokke (Norway), Kasia Laska (Poland), Anna Buturlina (Russia), Gisela (Spain) and Gam Wichayanee (Thailand).

The performance began with Menzel, clad in a strapless white ballgown, singing onstage surrounded by diamond-shaped decorations. After belting out the first verse, she was joined by the rest of the performers — who each sang a line from the song in their respective native languages.

Featured at the end credits of Frozen 2, “Into the Unknown” is also performed by Panic! at the Disco on the movie’s soundtrack.

Also nominated for Best Original Song are tunes from Rocketman, Harriet, Breakthrough and Toy Story 4, each of which will also be performed during the ceremony. The night also includes special performances from Billie Eilish and Janelle Monáe.

Menzel previously performed at the Oscars back in 2014, when she brought the original Frozen‘s “Let It Go” sensation to the stage for a memorable performance.

What many remember from that performance was the introduction Menzel received just before she sang the song, which went on to win Best Original Song that year.

Presenter John Travolta is still living down his hilarious mispronunciation of her Menzel’s name, which was the “wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazim.”

Last month, Mezel poked fun at the talked-about moment that generated playful memes and jabs about Travolta’s flub by jokingly wondering who would be able to introduce her at this year’s awards show.

“When I was a little girl I dreamed of moments like these,” she wrote on Twitter about the singing announcement, adding, “Who is brave enough to introduce me?”

On Sunday, that job was taken on by Josh Gad — who voices Olaf in the animated franchise — and he made sure to joke about the famous blunder. While introducing Menzel, he made a note that the name is “pronounced exactly how it’s spelled.”

While promoting the smash-hit Frozen sequel in November, Menzel reflected on the enduring gravitas of “Let It Go” — and said why she’ll never stop singing it.

“People always ask me if get tired of singing ‘Let It Go.’ I don’t,” she said. “I go to concerts all over the world and I love singing the songs, it’s a reminder of this incredible experience in my life; it’s an opportunity to connect with young people in this really special way and to sing about really important themes about self-empowerment.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.