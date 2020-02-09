Who needs dinner and a movie when you can go to an awards show?

Idina Menzel and husband Aaron Lohr and had a special date night at the Academy Awards on Sunday night. The couple stunned on the red carpet as they smiled and posed for photos together.

Menzel, 48, dazzled in a strapless magenta gown, while Lohr, 43, kept his look classic in a sleek black tux.

The actress is set to perform the Oscar-nominated song “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 during the ceremony — and she’s the first to admit that she’s a bit nervous about the star-studded crowd that will be watching.

“This is a lot of pressure,” she said on the red carpet. “Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio being right there, I’d like to hit all the notes properly.”

And while Menzel will take the stage without her husband by her side, the couple reflected on collaborating on her Christmas album and subsequent live performance together.

“We recorded ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ for her Christmas album and then asked me to perform at Carnegie Hall,” said Lohr.

“We learned to salsa dance together so we had an only-dancing number in my show,” added Menzel.

So what was it like working together? Turns out, it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

“We almost divorced because we started with the teacher,” Menzel joked. “The man always leading is not the way I’m accustomed too!”

Menzel and Lohr tied the knot in September 2017 in an intimate backyard ceremony.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.