Everything to Know About the 2020 Oscars: How to Watch and Who Might Win!

It’s almost time to find out which movie won the heart of Hollywood at the 2020 Oscars!

With the Academy Awards airing Sunday, Oscar voters will be treated to a set design of 40,000 Swarovski crystals and over 1,000 LED video panels as they reveal their pick for Best Picture and other categories.

Among the Best Picture nominees are Martin Scorsese’s epic mobster film The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ war drama 1917, the South Korean smash Parasite, and Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to Tinseltown: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Here’s everything to know about Sunday’s big show:

When do the Oscars air?

The Academy Awards will air live Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Several red carpet shows will air before the broadcast begins, including PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s live red carpet show, “Hollywood’s Biggest Night,” starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Additional red carpet coverage can also be watched on ABC and through their website. E! News will also be covering the Oscars starting at 1 p.m. EST.

Image zoom Regina King winning the 2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

How to watch

The Oscars will air on ABC, but will also be live-streamed for those with access to abc.com or with the ABC app by using a log-in from a participating cable provider.

The online service is only available in select cities.

If you don’t hold an account with a participating TV provider, another option is signing up for a TV streaming service such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue.

Who is hosting?

The Oscars are forgoing a host for the second year in a row.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which holds the award ceremony every year, confirmed the news on Twitter in early January.

In 2019, the award ceremony went hostless after Kevin Hart dropped out of hosting duties amid the fallout from resurfaced past homophobic remarks he made on Twitter.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

“Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year,” Burke said in quotes obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson, Brad Pitt and Cynthia Erivo are 2020 Oscar nominees Trae Patton/NBC/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty; Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

Who will win?

While it’s truly impossible to predict winners before Sunday’s show, looking back at previous awards shows this year can help anyone fill out their homemade Oscar ballots.

In the Best Supporting Actor race, Brad Pitt seems the likely winner as he took home a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award in a race that also includes Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes; Al Pacino, The Irishman and Joe Pesci, The Irishman.

Joaquin Phoenix will also likely take home the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Joker as he took home the Golden Globe and the SAG Award last month, as well. He’s up against Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory; Adam Driver, Marriage Story; Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes and Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

In the Best Actress category, Renée Zellweger is the likely outcome based on her previous wins at the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy. The other nominees in that category include Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story; Saoirse Ronan, Little Women; Charlize Theron, Bombshell and Cynthia Erivo, Harriet.

Having previously won a Golden Globe and SAG Award last month as well, Laura Dern is the biggest contender for the Best Supporting Actress award for her role as a divorce attorney in Marriage Story. Also nominated is Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell; Florence Pugh, Little Women; Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit and Margot Robbie, Bombshell.

The race for Best Director and Best Picture seems inclined toward Sam Mendes and his film 1917, which have swept the biggest awards this season. Also in the Best Directing category are Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho and Todd Phillips.

Despite predictions, the Oscars are known to sometimes surprise: examples last year include Best Actress winner Olivia Colman for her role in The Favourite, as well as Best Picture winner Green Book over Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma.

Which stars will be in attendance?

A slew of Hollywood A-listers will arrive in style at the Dolby Theatre, where the awards show is taking place.

Among them are last year Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Regina King, Rami Malek and Olivia Colman, who will serve as presenters for the major acting categories this Sunday.

The Academy also announced their list of presenters which includes Timothée Chalamet, Gal Gadot, Penélope Cruz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shia LaBeouf, Keanu Reeves, Brie Larson, Natalie Portman, Tom Hanks, Jane Fonda, Kelly Marie Tran and Mark Ruffalo among many others.

Image zoom Billie Eilish Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Four-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish has been tapped to deliver a “special” performance on Sunday night — leading to speculation she might debut her upcoming James Bond theme song for the upcoming film No Time to Die.

More recently, Janelle Monáe was announced to also perform a song at the Oscars, according to Billboard.

The awards show will also honor deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant a month after his tragic death in a helicopter crash that took the lives of his daughter, Gianna, 13, and seven other people.

Bryant took home an Oscar in 2018 for Best Animated Short for his film Dear Basketball, based on a poem he wrote about the sport when he announced his retirement in 2015.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.