Everything to Know About Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars Date and Girlfriend

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone just made a major couple debut at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The pair, who were first spotted together at the end of 2017 and have been very private about their relationship, were spotted sitting next to each other in the front row of the 2020 Oscars, though they posed separately on the red carpet. As Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter and more took the stage for the opening performance, cameras panned to the front row A-listers, including DiCaprio and his girlfriend together side-by-side.

She’s an actress.

Morrone, 22, recently received buzz for her breakout role in the 2019 independent film Mickey and the Bear and has also had roles in movies including Death Wish and Never Goin’ Back. She recently spoke to PEOPLE about the actors and directors she would love to work with.

“I wish Quentin Tarantino wasn’t, quote unquote, on his last film because he’s obviously somebody I would love to work with,” she said. “Of course there’s the big directors, like [Martin] Scorsese and Darren Aronofsky and David O. Russell and all that crew. But there’s such a cool new wave of young directors now and TV show directors and there’s so many people that are in the next coming generation that are starting to show signs that they’re going to be around for a long time and doing great work.”

She continued: “In terms of actors, I don’t know, I’d love to work with Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver is amazing, Joaquin Phoenix is amazing. There’s so many of them.”

The actress also recently spoke to W Magazine about her first movie ever.

“The first job that I booked was a small role in James Franco’s film Bukowski,” she explained. “I had to make out with a 13-year-old kid. I think it was his first kiss. I was 15. I became so nervous on set that I actually fainted when James Franco came to direct me.”

She’s a model as well.

Morrone has previously modeled in campaigns for Topshop, Desigual, Ay Not Dead jeans and is on the radar of various fashion magazines, including a stint in Love‘s Advent calendar (for which she channeled Blade Runner), CR Fashion Book and Vogue. She has also signed with IMG Models.

She enjoys kicking back and going to the beach.

In a recent interview, Morrone told PEOPLE that her perfect day off includes spending time on the beach and watching movies.

“When I’m at my days off, I’m kind of really laid back,” she shared. “I like to either stay home or go to the beach or go for a bike ride or play volleyball or just something that is so super opposite from what my work face is like. And so yeah, it’s a lot of hair back, no makeup, eating food, watching movies, meeting my friends, being outside.”

She and DiCaprio were first spotted together in late 2017.

The two attended the same dinner at Art Basel in December 2017, and were first linked together one month later, in January 2018, during an outing in Aspen, Colorado.

Ever since then, they’ve been spotted out together numerous times, most recently in October when they were photographed holding hands while walking around N.Y.C., and attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival together, though did not walk the carpet together. This award season, DiCaprio, 45, has attended both the 2020 Golden Globes and 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, but walked both red carpets solo.

A source told PEOPLE in July that the Oscar-winning actor and the model were more serious than ever.

“They seem pretty serious,” the source said. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”

She’s spoken out about the age gap in their relationship.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone opened up about her and DiCaprio’s 23-year age gap for the first time.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone told the outlet about dating DiCaprio.

Morrone added, “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

But she still understands why people are interested in her relationship with DiCaprio, saying, “I probably would be curious about it, too.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.