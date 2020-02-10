Eminem's Performance of 'Lose Yourself' at the 2020 Oscars Got the Best Reactions from the Crowd: See the Pics

In 2003, Eminem won the award for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards for “Lose Yourself.” This year, 18 years after missing the ceremony (and apparently napping through his win), the rapper got his chance to perform on stage.

After Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a montage about the impact of music, footage of Eminem in the film 8 Mile rolled, and eventually, out of the darkness, amidst the tell-tale chords of “Lose Yourself,” the rapper emerged. Here’s how the audience reacted:

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell seemed a little confused (but still into it):

Idina Menzel looked like Eminem went up there and called her Adele Dazeem.

Martin Scorsese looked … tired? It is a really long awards show, in his defense.

This person was clearly very excited and, TBH, this is the only appropriate reaction to the chorus of “Lose Yourself:”

Kelly Marie Tran knew every. Single. Word.

As did In the Heights‘ Anthony Ramos and Broadway’s Jasmine Cephas Jones:

Zazie Beetz was taking Eminem’s words seriously and losing herself in the music:

If you weren’t bopping around like Gal Gadot, what were you doing?

Brie Larson just laughed incredulously. Was she dreaming? Was Eminem really performing in the middle of the Oscars?

And of course, the crowd was happy to give the rapper a standing ovation, 18 years later.