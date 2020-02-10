Eminem Makes Surprise Oscars Appearance to Perform 'Lose Yourself': 'Sorry It Took Me 18 Years'

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty

18 years after becoming an Oscar winner, Eminem has finally performed at the big show.

The rapper made a surprise appearance Sunday night to perform his winning song “Lose Yourself” 18 years after it got him the big trophy.

His performance came after Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a segment that looked through some of the most iconic Best Original Song winners. The montage then ended on a scene from Eminem’s 8 Mile, which then cut to the stage and a rising platform that revealed the rapper and a live orchestral band.

Most nominees tend to perform their songs on the stage, but Eminem skipped the 2003 ceremony altogether. Instead, the Detroit rapper was dozing at his home in Michigan with the TV tuned to cartoons for his daughter, Hailie, the Detroit Free Press reported at the time.

The rapper had earlier decided to sit out the swank ceremony, deciding it “wasn’t his sort of gig,” the paper noted. As a result, Barbra Streisand wound up presenting the golden statuette for “Lose Yourself” to co-writer Luis Resto.

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @theacademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here,” Eminem wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip Resto accepting the award without him.

Last month, the Grammy-winner, 47, dropped an unannounced album titled Music to Be Murdered By.

“It’s your funeral…” Eminem wrote on Twitter, announcing the release and revealing the Alfred Hitchcock–inspired album art that depicts himself holding an ax and gun to his head. A second bloody album cover shows Eminem holding a shovel while wearing a suit and tie.

Across 20 tracks, the rapper’s 11th studio album taps into the star’s dark side, with songs like “Never Love Again,” “Lock It Up” and “Darkness,” which also came with a new music video that puts viewers in the POV of a mass shooter. At the end of the video, Eminem watches as a plethora of mass shooting headlines flash across several TV screens before asking the viewers: “When will this end?”

The video then includes a voting register link with the words, “Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America.”

