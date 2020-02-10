It’s been a long, long time since Elton John picked up his first Oscar, but on Sunday night, the singer walked away victorious again.

John, 72, and his writing partner Bernie Taupin won the Best Original Song honor for their song “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman, 15 years after the rock star nabbed his first Academy Award for his work on The Lion King. John and Taupin, 69, beat out tracks from Breakthrough, Frozen 2, Harriet and Toy Story 4 at the 2020 Oscars.

“Well, this doesn’t suck” Taupin joked while accepting the award.

John, holding back tears, went on to thank his writing partner “who has been in the constant thing in [his] life” as well as his family.

“David, I love you so much,” he said of his husband and Rocketman producer David Furnish. “And to my beautiful boys, who are watching this in Sydney, Zachary and Elijah, how much do I love you? Daddy loves you,” he gushed of his two sons.

The icon also shouted out Taron Egerton, who portrayed the music legend in the biopic.

“Taron, what a performance,” John said. “Everybody involved in Rocketman.”

Earlier in the evening, John took the Oscars stage to perform his winning song before heading to his annual post-Academy Awards AIDS fundraiser gala. However, Egerton was notably absent from John’s performance.

Furnish noted during a press preview for their yearly Oscars viewing party on Thursday that, “Taron finished his Rocketman journey at the BAFTAs.”

“Taron has worked so hard, right up until now, which we’re so grateful for,” Furnish, 57, told Entertainment Weekly. “He has more work to do, he’s had a raft of really fantastic offers. I think he’s earned his place to retire from the Rocketman promotional train. And he’s a lifelong friend now. The relationship he and Elton have is very profound and very deep, and our sons adore Taron.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.