Ellen DeGeneres Is 'So Happy' for Friend Brad Pitt's Oscar Win: 'Incredible Win, Incredible Hair'

Ellen DeGeneres is congratulating Brad Pitt for his first-ever acting Oscar!

“So happy for my friend, Brad Pitt. What an incredible win,” DeGeneres, 62, tweeted Sunday night after Pitt accepted the award for best supporting actor.

The talk show host added: “and what incredible hair.”

Pitt, 56, took home his first Oscar in an acting category Sunday night for his supporting role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

“This is incredible, really incredible,” Pitt said as he accepted the award. “Thank you the Academy for this honor of honors.”

Pitt and DeGeneres are longtime friends—and perhaps have even shared a love interest in the past.

“I actually sense that I have dated another one of your girlfriends,” DeGeneres revealed when Pitt was on her show in September (though she didn’t disclose the identity of the special someone.) “We’ll talk about that later,” she joked.

Image zoom Brad Pitt Kevin Winter/Getty

At the Academy Awards, Pitt also used his speech to make a statement about President Trump’s impeachment trial. “They told me only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it, in the end the adults do the right thing,” Pitt added, referencing the former National Security Advisor.

He then went on to praise his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood director. “This really is about Quentin Jerome Tarantino, you are original, you are one of a kind,” Pitt said.

“The film industry would be a much dryer place without you and I, and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth. Look for the best in people expect the worst. But look for the best,” Pitt continued, tacking on his appreciation for his costar Leonardo DiCaprio. “Leo, I’ll right on your coattails any day man. The view is fantastic.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.