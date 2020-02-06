From 'When You Wish Upon a Star' to 'Let It Go:' Every Disney Song That Has Won an Oscar

On Hollywood’s most prestigious night, there’s one award that keeps us thoroughly entertained in between Oscars being handed out and winners announced: Best Original Song. The award, which debuted at the seventh annual Academy Awards in 1934, has a long history that has even gifted us viral moments like John Travolta introducing the fictional Adele Dazeem instead of “Let It Go” singer, Idina Menzel.

When the Academy Awards air on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC, Disney is nominated (again) for Best Original Song. Did we mention that the company has two songs in the race? “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II and “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4 are both nominated.

It wouldn’t be the first time Disney has won the award. The production giant has managed to collect a cool 14 Academy Awards for these songs that you won’t be able to get out of your head for the next week. You’re welcome.

“When You Wish Upon A Star” from Pinocchio, 1940

“When You Wish Upon a Star” won Disney its first Academy Award and is still used as the company’s “theme” of sorts — you can hear it in the opening credits of most Disney films.

“Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” from Song of the South, 1947

This is, of course, not from the original (and problematic) animated film, Song of the South, but from Disney Mania 3. This version by Aly and A.J. still slaps.

“Chim-Chim-Cher-ee” from Mary Poppins, 1964

It wasn’t “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” or “Spoonful of Sugar” that snagged the award, it was the rousing number that included a chimney sweep and Dick Van Dyke’s very exaggerated cockney accent.

“Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, 1989

If only we had a tiny crab friend to sing to us about how great our lives are! The one deserved an Oscar if only for Sebastian’s impeccable ability to conduct the “hot crustacean band.”

“Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast, 1991

The title track of the animated film was sung by Angela Lansbury, who voiced Mrs. Potts.

“A Whole New World” from Aladdin, 1992

Winning the award for “A Whole New World” meant back-to-back Oscars for Disney!

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King, 1994

The song, written by the legendary Elton John, took home the award in 1994.

“Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas, 1995

Clearly on a roll, Disney took home the award for “Colors of the Wind” one year later. The movie also won for Best Original Score. Jody Kuhn, the actress who voiced Pocahontas when she sang, was a musical theater star with four Tony nominations under her belt.

“You’ll Be In My Heart” from Tarzan, 1999

Phil Collins tugged at heartstrings everywhere when he scored Tarzan and gave us the masterpiece that is “You’ll Be In My Heart.”

“If I Didn’t Have You” from Monsters Inc., 2001

Randy Newman, nominated this year for his song “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4, is responsible for many Disney classics, like “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story, which was nominated in 1995, and …

“We Belong Together” from Toy Story 3, 2010

Newman clearly has a knack for Disney songs!

“Man or Muppet” from The Muppets, 2011

Is he a man or is he a Muppet? The song’s only competition was one other song: “Real in Rio” from the animated film, Rio. And yes, that is Jason Segel and Jim Parsons having existential crises about whether or not they are men or Muppets.

“Let It Go” from Frozen, 2013

This song won seven years ago and we still can’t “Let It Go.” Maybe if “Into the Unknown” from the movie’s sequel wins, we’ll finally be able to get this one out of our heads.

“Remember Me” from Coco, 2017

Written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the same husband-wife duo who gave us Frozen, “Remember Me” from Coco is sure to make you weepy.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. EST.