Diane Warren Didn't Originally Want Chrissy Metz to Sing Oscar-Nominated 'I’m Standing With You'

Diane Warren didn’t realize Chrissy Metz could sing before they worked together on the Oscar-nominated song “I’m Standing With You”.

Warren, 63, scored her eleventh Oscar nomination for the song, which was featured in Metz’s 2019 drama Breakthrough. While speaking to E! News on the red carpet ahead of the 2020 Oscars, the legendary songwriter revealed that the This Is Us actress wasn’t her first choice to sing “I’m Standing With You” — until she heard her voice!

“I was blown away. I didn’t want her originally for the song, I wanted a more established artist, I didn’t realize she could sing,” Warren told E! “She went in my studio, I said, ‘Alright, I’ll come back in a few hours.’ And when I heard her on the song, [I was just] blown away. Just totally blown away. She was amazing.”

During the interview, Warren also said she is “the most-nominated woman in the 92 years of Oscar history not to have won,” but added, “I’m good with it. It’s very cool. I get to be here.”

Metz starred in Breakthrough as Joyce Smith, a real-life Missouri mom whose 14-year-old son fell through a frozen lake back in 2015, and who turned to her Christian faith to help him pull through.

Smith’s inspiring and incredible story instantly moved Metz.

“Believing in miracles myself, I could just relate,” the actress told PEOPLE back in April. “I’ve always been sort of a positive Polly and that’s how I’ve gotten through so many of the things that I’ve been through in my life. Just changing my perspective and staying positive and knowing things are happening for me and not to me. It’s not easy but you have to do it.”

“We all want something to believe in, that we’re stronger together than apart,” Metz added. “It’s so interesting how your tragedies become your triumphs. That’s what’s sort of astounding about this story, the way that it’s affecting people’s lives no matter what you believe in. We all are looking for our purpose and our path in life.”

Metz will sing “I’m Standing With You” during the 2020 Oscars ceremony on Sunday night. The actress previously wowed audiences with the tune when she made her singing debut at the ACM Awards last April.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be singIng a Diane Warren song at the Oscars,” the star previously told PEOPLE. “This is so epic!”

Metz’s fellow nominees Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Randy Newman and Idina Menzel are all also on the star-studded list of performers.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.