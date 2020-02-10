It was not Diane Warren’s year at the 2020 Oscars, either.

The celebrated songwriter was up for her 11th Academy Award on Sunday night for Best Original Song, which she lost to Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.” She was nominated for her song in the movie Breakthrough, which was performed by Chrissy Metz earlier in the ceremony.

The loss continues her losing streak at the awards show, which spans across 32 years and started in 1988 with her nomination for “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” from the movie Mannequin.

On the carpet ahead of the show, Warren said she is “the most-nominated woman in the 92 years of Oscar history not to have won,” but added, “I’m good with it. It’s very cool. I get to be here.”

For Best Original Song, Warren was nominated in 1988 for “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” 1997 for “Because You Loved Me,” 1998 for “How Do I Live,” 1999 for “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” 2000 for “Music of My Heart,” 2002 for “There You’ll Be,” 2015 for “Grateful,” 2016 for “Til It Happens to You,” 2018 for “Stand Up for Something,” 2019 for “I’ll Fight” and this year for “I’m Standing with You.”

While speaking to E! News on the red carpet ahead of the 2020 Oscars, the legendary songwriter revealed that the This Is Us actress wasn’t her first choice to sing “I’m Standing With You” — until she heard her voice!

“I was blown away. I didn’t want her originally for the song, I wanted a more established artist, I didn’t realize she could sing,” Warren told E! “She went in my studio, I said, ‘Alright, I’ll come back in a few hours.’ And when I heard her on the song, [I was just] blown away. Just totally blown away. She was amazing.”

Metz starred in Breakthrough as Joyce Smith, a real-life Missouri mom whose 14-year-old son fell through a frozen lake back in 2015, and who turned to her Christian faith to help him pull through.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.