Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves Recall 'Good Time' They Had in Something's Gotta Give at Oscars

Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton are fondly remembering their 2003 movie Something’s Gotta Give.

The pair presented the Best Original Screenplay category at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday night, and began their banter by discussing the classic Nancy Meyers romantic comedy, in which they played a couple. Reeves and Keaton also starred alongside Jack Nicholson in the beloved film.

“You know, it’s been a long time since you and I made that movie, that movie Something’s Gotta Give. Remember me in it?” Keaton, 74, asked Reeves.

“Yeah, you were amazing,” the actor, 55, responded, before Keaton replied, “You were amazing!”

“I’ll never forget reading that Nancy Meyers screenplay for the first time,” Reeves continued.

“Yeah, I mean obviously me neither, I mean that was a lot of crying in there, Keanu,” the actress responded. “Lots of laughing and crying and, well, we had some really, well, let’s be frank — it was a good time.”

Reeves attended Sunday night’s Oscar ceremony alongside his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor. Besides attending as a presenter, Reeves’ movie Toy Story 4, in which he voiced Duke Kaboom, won the Best Animated Feature category.

Ryan Seacrest chatted with the actor on the E! red carpet preshow about Toy Story 4 and then asked Taylor for details on The Matrix 4, which Reeves has already started filming.

“Nothing,” Taylor told Seacrest of what she could say about the upcoming installment. Taylor added that she “only [knows] about Matrix 1, 2 and 3.”

Many fans expected the Matrix star to bring his girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant, with him to the Academy Awards. Reeves started publicly stepping out with Grant, 47, last fall. They were photographed holding hands in November while attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala, and a source told PEOPLE at the time that they have known each other and worked together for years.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.