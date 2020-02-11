Demi Moore and Rumer Willis Have a Mother-Daughter Date Night at Oscars Party

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis turned Oscars night into some mother-daughter bonding time.

The duo stepped out at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars afterparty, where they posed together on the red carpet. Moore, 57, stunned in a black Saint Laurent gown while Willis, 31, glowed in a muted mustard dress with a plunging neckline.

Willis pointed out the stark contrast between their styles in one of her Instagram posts, using a half-crescent moon emoji and a dark moon emoji to explain their looks.

The two have recently been honest about the ups and downs of their relationship as Moore promoted her deeply honest memoir, Inside Out, which detailed Moore’s history of substance abuse. Willis even praised her mom for the book, saying she was “so proud of her vulnerability.”

“I think so many women have watched her, and just as her daughters watch her, as this beacon of strength and this kind of leader,” Willis said on The Talk where she was a guest cohost.

She continued, “What I really respect about her is that she is never the victim in her stories. She takes accountability. She takes responsibility, and mind you, this is her perspective, her story, and she’s the first one to say that.”

“She’s allowing herself to show everyone that you can go through some really difficult, hard things, and you can still be someone who is thriving and taking accountability and just being a strong survivor,” Willis added.

Moore has spent recent years getting healthy and working on reconnecting with her children.

“Now, she has a beautiful relationship with all of her daughters,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Demi feels bad about the years when she wasn’t healthy. She really tries to make up for it now. Her daughters are amazing. Demi is involved in their everyday lives. And they are very supportive of Demi. They love that she wrote a memoir.”