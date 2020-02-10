Tom & Rita, Scarlett & Colin and More of Your Favorite Couples Arriving at the 2020 Oscars

And the Academy Award for Cutest Couple on the Carpet goes to ...
By Andrea Wurzburger
February 09, 2020 07:24 PM

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

These two have been hitting the Oscars red carpet together since 1987! 

Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson

The SNL cast member accompanied fiancée Scarlett Johansson, who’s nominated twice tonight, to the 2020 Oscars.

Tony McGill & Caitriona Balfe

The Outlander star looked pretty in pink with her husband, Tony McGill. 

Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig and her husband, Noah Baumbach, are up against each other tonight! Her film, Little Women, and his, Marriage Story, are both up for Best Picture. 

James Corden & Julia Carey

Do you think James Corden and his wife carpool karaoked their way to the awards? 

Ida Darvish & Josh Gad

No chance of melting on the carpet! Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in Frozen and Frozen II, attended the awards alongside his wife, Ida Darvish. 

Amatus Sami-Karim & Mahershala Ali

Two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali brought his pretty in purple wife to the 2020 Oscars.

Benjamin Millepied & Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman (alongside husband Benjamin Millepied) made a big statement on the carpet by wearing the names of the female directors snubbed at this year’s awards. 

Elvira Lind & Oscar Isaac

The Star Wars actor and his wife looked out of this world — and even joked they might make their babysitter stay late tonight. 

Lucy Boynton & Rami Malek

Malek, who won the Academy Award last year for Best Actor, returned to the awards again this year with girlfriend Lucy Boynton. 

Ray & Anna Romano

Everybody loves Oscars! The pair, who’ve been married for more than 30 years, looked glam on the carpet.

Sam Mendes & Alison Balsom

Director Sam Mendes is nominated for his film, 1917, and his wife, Alison Balsom, is nominated for Best Cape Ever.  

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Amy Sussman/Getty

The talk show host joked that she needed to be careful around her husband on the carpet. “I’m wearing full-body makeup and I don’t want to get it on you and you, my two husbands,” she told Mark Consuelos and her work husband, Ryan Seacrest.

Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee

Amy Sussman/Getty

Oscar-winning director, Spike Lee, honored the late Kobe Bryant on the red carpet alongside his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee. 

Vanessa Nadal & Lin-Manuel Miranda

Amy Sussman/Getty

Black and white and red carpet all over! Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal held hands on the carpet. 

Zazie Beetz & David Rysdahl

John Locher/AP/Shutterstock

Joker actress Zazie Beetz sparkled next to her boyfriend, David Rysdahl. 

Kate Fahy & Jonathan Pryce

Amy Sussman/Getty

Nominee Jonathan Pryce enjoyed a date night with his wife, Kate Fahy.

Kerri Higuchi & John Cho

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It definitely ain’t White Castle! Harold & Kumar actor John Cho took his wife to the Oscars. 

Gerard Butler & Morgan Brown

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Gerard Butler and his girlfriend Morgan Brown beamed on the carpet. 

Claudia Sulewski & Finneas O'Connell

Amy Sussman/Getty

Grammy Award winner (and brother to Billie Eilish) Finneas O’Connell brought his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, as his plus-one. 

Ryan Piers Williams & America Ferrera

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pregnant America Ferrara cradled her baby bump alongside her husband, Ryan Piers Williams. 

Idina Menzel & Aaron Lohr

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Frozen star Idina Menzel brought her new husband, Aaron Lohr, “Into the Unknown” and onto the red carpet. 

Harvey Keitel & Daphna Kastner

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Irishman actor brought his wife of nearly two decades as his date to the 2020 Oscars. 

