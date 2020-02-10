Chrissy Teigen Mocks Troll Who Criticized Bong Joon Ho at Oscars: 'Your Family Is Embarrassed'

Chrissy Teigen will not standby and let internet trolls try to diminish Bong Joon Ho‘s big night.

On Sunday, the South Korean film Parasite made history at the 2020 Academy Awards when it claimed both the International Feature and Best Picture categories — the first film to do so in the Oscars‘ 92-year history.

Bong, 50, the creative mastermind behind the thriller, also took home honors for his writing and directing on the project, beating out prominent Hollywood filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino in the process.

For his multiple trips to the stage to accept his awards, Bong spoke from the heart, using both English and his native language of Korean (translated by Sharon Choi) to share his gratitude.

Some viewers online, however, expressed xenophobic takes on Bong’s genuine acceptance speeches, with one Twitter user going as far as to call him the “destruction of America.”

Enter Teigen, 34, who did not hold back when calling out the internet troll.

RELATED: Bong Joon Ho Apologizes to 2020 Oscars Engravers Backstage for Having ‘Too Many’ Awards

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“What a dumb f—ing tool you are, your family is embarrassed. At gatherings they’re literally like ‘how’s Jon doing that little dumb f— tool’ and everyone goes ‘yeah we don’t care he’s a f—ing dumb s— – come say hi if you’re out tonight,” she wrote, quote-tweeting the derogatory tweet.

When one commenter took offense to Teigen’s “foul language” in her Twitter takedown and asked if she would read her posts to her children, the model and author had a quick comeback.

“I actually just got home and read it to them! they loved it, especially the sock puppets!” she joked.

The Twitter user whom Teigen called out soon attempted to clear up his comments, saying that he meant he didn’t like seeing a film he felt was politically divisive being celebrated “simply to show how woke they are.”

Teigen, of course, wasn’t buying it, instead jabbing back with a joke about the user rather gunning for a Joker victory at the Oscars: “going as hard as your d— got watching joker,” she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Bong Joon Ho Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: All of the Most Talked About Moments of the 2020 Oscars

While accepting his first award of the night, Best Original Screenplay, Bong thanked his family and rejoiced in the historical significance of the recognition.

“Thank you,” Bong said. “Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. But this is a very first for South Korea.”

He added: “I thank my wife for always being an inspiration to me. I thank all the actors for bringing the film to life.”

When he returned to the microphone for the third time in the night, Bong shared his disbelief in the honor while expressing how much of a fan he is of the other Best Director nominees and their films.

“When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying I that I carved deep into my heart, which was: ‘The most personal is the most creative,'” he said. “… Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win.”