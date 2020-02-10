Chris Rock Pokes Fun at Jeff Bezos' Divorce at Oscars: 'He's Still the Richest Man in the World'

The 2020 Oscars went hostless for the second consecutive year, but former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock took the stage early in the night and poked fun at some of the nominees and attendees.

“Oh my God, there’s Brad Pitt,” Martin, 74, said. “It’s like looking in a mirror!”

Then the comedians called out Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who was seated in the audience with his son. “Wow, great actor!” Martin joked.

Rock, 55, went on to call out Bezos’ status as the wealthiest man in the world. “He’s got cash,” Rock said. “When he writes a check, the bank bounce.”

Then he quipped, “Jeff Bezos is so rich, he got divorced and he’s still the richest man in the world. He saw Marriage Story and thought it was a comedy.”

Bezos, 56, laughed along with the crowd after Rock brought up the Oscar-nominated Netflix movie about a couple’s bitter divorce involving two top Los Angeles divorce attorneys.

The billionaire split from his wife of 25 years MacKenzie in January 2019 and finalized their divorce about six months later. MacKenzie, 49, got to keep a four percent stake in Amazon worth $38.3 billion, Bloomberg reported, placing her 22nd on the outlet’s ranking of the world’s 500 richest people at the time.

Bezos — who is now romantically linked to Lauren Sanchez — topped Forbes’ 2019 Richest People in the World list with a $131 billion net worth.

After Janelle Monáe opened the show by calling out the lack of female Best Director nominees, Martin and Rock piled on the criticism by agreeing that the show lacked “vaginas” in the category.

They also called out the Academy for making Cynthia Erivo the only person of color to receive an acting nomination this year.

“Cynthia did such a great job in Harriet hiding black ppl that the Academy got her to hide all the black nominees,” Rock said. “Cynthia, is Eddie Murphy under this stage?”

Before bringing on presenter Regina King, Martin wrapped his segment with Rock by saying, “We’ve had a great time not hosting tonight.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.