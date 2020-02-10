Charlize Theron, Tom Hanks & More Stars Chant for Parasite Winner's Oscar Speech After Being Played Off

In one of the biggest surprises in Oscars history, Parasite took home the Oscar for Best Picture — and it received the full support of Hollywood’s A-list.

As Korean media mogul and executive producer, Miky Lee, took the stage to say a few words after her film won the award for Best Picture, the lights on the stage went dim signaling an end to the speech time given to the winners.

But Lee, who executive produced the film, received support from several people in attendance such as Charlize Theron and Tom Hanks as they chanted, “Up! Up! Up! Up!” to signal they wanted to hear Lee’s acceptance speech on behalf of the South Korean film.

As the lights came back up, cheers could be heard around the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Lee smiled as she took the microphone and gave her thanks to Bong Joon Ho, who took home the Oscar for Best Director earlier in the night.

“Hi, everybody,” she said, causing laughter among the audience. “I’d really like to thank director Bong. Thank you for being you, and I like everything about him, his smile, his crazy hair, the way he talks the way he walks and especially the way he directs. But what I really like about him is his sense of humor.”

Lee then thanked “everybody who has been supporting Parasite” as well as her brother for “building our dreams when it looked impossible.”

“And especially I really, really, really want to thank our Korean film audience, or moviegoers, who has been really supporting all our movies and never hesitated to give us straightforward opinion on what they feel like their movies,” Lee said. “That made us never be able to be complacent, and [it] keeps pushing the directors, the creators [to] keep pushing the envelopes. And without you, our Korean film audience, we are not here.”

Lee is an important part of the Korean film industry, being described as “the most important mogul” in South Korean in a cover story by The Hollywood Reporter.

Lee’s grandfather created Samsung where she served as a director. Lee later invested in DreamWorks, Steven Spielberg’s production company, becoming one of the founding investors.

She also opened Korea’s first multiplex in 1998.

Parasite swept at the Oscars, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. It made history as the first international film to win the Oscar for Best Picture in the same year.

“Parasite is not a global film in terms of casting, but it’s about the issue that everybody’s facing now,” Lee told THR. “I’m happy to be the bridge. Just walk over me. As long as you cross my body bridge, it means we are all successful.”

