Oscars 2020: All of the Celebrities at the Academy Awards for the Very First Time Tonight

Julia Butters
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood‘s 10-year-old breakout star stole the spotlight on her first red carpet by tucking a turkey sandwich into her purse.
Margaret Qualley
And Once Upon a Time … her costar Qualley looked stunning in a black gown for her first Oscars red carpet.
Kaitlyn Dever
“It feels incredible to just be working as an actor,” the Booksmart actress said to E!’s Giuliana Rancic about her first Oscars.
Roman Griffin Davis & Archie Yates
The charming and hilarious Jojo Rabbit costars brought some youthful energy and playful poses to their first Oscars red carpet.
Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
Two weeks after sweeping the major awards at the Grammys, the superstar siblings made their Oscars debut in coordinated black-and-white (and green) looks. Eilish is set to perform during the in memoriam segment.
Florence Pugh
The Little Women star hit the carpet in a head-to-toe teal ensemble. Pugh, who earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her turn as Amy March, had an epic 2019, also starring in Fighting with My Family and Midsommar.
George MacKay & Dean-Charles Chapman
The 1917 stars looked dapper as they walked the carpet together.
Rebel Wilson
The Jojo Rabbit star, who will be presenting alongside her Cats costar James Corden, channeled some old-Hollywood glamour in a gold sequin gown.
Anthony Ramos
The In the Heights actor got some screen time during his first Oscars, introducing his costar Lin-Manuel Miranda, who proudly called him a “movie star” as he took the stage.